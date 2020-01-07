Filing taxes can often be a confusing and time-consuming process, and hiring a firm to help file is too expensive for many. That’s why the United Way of Lamar County is offering assistance to those who need it.
Lamar County United Way is offering free tax preparation through the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, available to all qualifying Lamar County residents. Individuals and families who earn less than $56,000 annually qualify to receive the service.
The program, which has been in place for roughly a decade, serves approximately 300 residents each year, United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said.
People can receive assistance through VITA’s tax preparation service on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through February and March at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave.
“Volunteers will help file their state and federal taxes for them, in just the same way a firm like H&R Block would,” Wilson said. “The only difference is that here, there aren’t costs associated with it. People can save money, and hopefully can keep all of their return.”
Volunteers have been extensively trained, Wilson said, and less than 10% of tax returns they help file are returned due to errors.
“We pride ourself on the professionalism and care our volunteers bring to it,” she said.
Appointments are required, and can be made by calling the United Way office at 903-784-6642. People must bring with them a valid photo ID and social security cards for everyone in the household, as well as the necessary tax documents.
People with an email address can file online at MyFreeTaxes.com which is also a program of the United Way and sponsored by H&R Block. MyFreeTaxes.com is for households that make less than $66,000 a year, and it’s free.
“A key part of our mission is our commitment to financial stability for our low income families,” Wilson said.
“We don’t want them spending money on tax preparation when they can get that assistance for free and put the money towards other things they might need, like food or utilities.”
The IRS has said it will begin accepting tax filings on Jan. 27. This year’s deadline to file is April 15.
Because that’s a Wednesday, there’ll be no extension without filing for one.
