Earnestine McDonald, 81, of Powderly, Texas, passed away on June 11, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Roden Pryor Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020, with Bro. Mike Shupp officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Earnestine was born on Nov. 22, 1938, to Elmer and Lula Cornelia Murray Bonner in Paris, Texas.
Earnestine graduated from Delmar High School. She was a homemaker for many years and loved to cook. Earnestine always enjoyed being outside, working in her flower beds and garden. She also was very talented with arts and crafts and loved giving gifts to people who were special to her. But, her biggest passion was her family. Spending time with her children and grandchildren gave her the most joy. She retired from Sara Lee after 25 years of service and attended Providence Baptist Church with her daughter.
She is survived by two daughters, Leslie James (Ken) of Powderly, and Lisa Adamson of Tyler, Texas; six grandchildren, Dustin White, Eric White, Courtney Bedford (Micah), Conley Evans (Justin), Chelsey Fox (Matt), and Kolten McDonald; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, C. E. Bonner of Ventura, California; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Lee McDonald and Jeff McDonald; and four sisters, Mary Smyers, Elizabeth Kent, Faye Walton and Irene Clark.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Dustin White, Eric White, Layton White, Kolten McDonald, Justin Evans, Micah Bedford and Matt Fox.
