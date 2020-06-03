A 30-year-old male becomes Covid-19 case number 152 for Lamar County, according to Paris/Lamar County Health District.
Of the confirmed cases, seven are travel related and 145 are classified as community spread. Eleven people have died from the coronavirus, nine of which are associated with nursing homes and two are unrelated to nursing homes.
As of today, 83 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Following is a breakdown of confirmed cases by gender and age.
- 10-19 2 male 3 female
- 20-29- 5 male 11 females
- 30-39- 12 males 14 females
- 40-49 5 male 16 females
- 50-59 10 males 10 females
- 60-69 14 males 21 females
- 70-79 5 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.