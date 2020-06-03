Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

A 30-year-old male becomes Covid-19 case number 152 for Lamar County, according to Paris/Lamar County Health District.

Of the confirmed cases, seven are travel related and 145 are classified as community spread. Eleven people have died from the coronavirus, nine of which are associated with nursing homes and two are unrelated to nursing homes.

As of today, 83 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

Following is a breakdown of confirmed cases by gender and age.

  • 10-19 2 male 3 female
  • 20-29- 5 male 11 females
  • 30-39- 12 males 14 females
  • 40-49 5 male 16 females
  • 50-59 10 males 10 females
  • 60-69 14 males 21 females
  • 70-79 5 males 13 females
  • 80 + 6 males 5 females

