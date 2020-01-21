Fire and Rescue

JAN. 17 to JAN. 21
FD Assist Police
4:51 to 7:06 a.m., 4500 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:40 to 10:56 a.m., 1001 E. Austin St.
5:25 to 7:24 p.m., 1239 E. Sherman St.
5:37 to 5:58 p.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Fire
4 to 4:49 p.m., 2445 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
7:49 to 7:55 a.m., 836 Polk St.
10:02 to 10:20 a.m., 750 Pine Bluff St.
1:42 to 2:54 ap.m., 520 8th St. SE.
3:02 to 3:16 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.
5:05 to 5:16 p.m., 2625 40th St. SE.
5:37 to 5:55 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
6:59 to 7:59 p.m., 1440 Hubbard St.
8:48 to 9:11 p.m., 1555 17th St. NE.
1:20 to 1:49 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
8:23 to 8:39 a.m., 639 W. Kaufman St.
11:34 to 11:48 a.m., 2445 N. Main St.
1:39 to 1:56 p.m., 630 Bonham St.
3:54 to 4:11 p.m., 1053 14th St. NE.
4:24 to 4:36 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
4:46 to 4: 56 p.m., 1015 15th St. SE.
8:39 to 9:09 p.m., 1915 N. Collegiate Drive.
10:07 to 10:24 p.m., 933 Tudor St.
12:20 to 12:30 a.m., 355 31st St. SW.
11:17 to 11:43 a.m., 115 GWH/PHA.
2:14 to 2:35 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
4:25 to 4:48 p.m., no address given.
4:36 to 5:01 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
5:51 to 6:11 p.m., 1755 Fairfaz St.
10:20 to 10:51 p.m., 740 Martin Luther King Drive.
12:50 to 1:23 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
7:42 to 7:51 a.m., 1924 E. Booth St.
9:53 to 10:07 a.m., 1934 Bonham St.
1:57 to 2:14 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
3:05 to 3:24 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
8:16 to 8:27 p.m., 3920 Alpine St.
8:25 to 8:46 p.m., 404 11th St. NE.
9:01 to 9:21 p.m., 646 2nd St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
5:42 to 6:20 a.m., 7800 Highway 19/24.
Rescue Person
10:25 to 11:05 p.m., 11.25 NW Loop 286.
Public Service
10:32 to 11:26 a.m., 2000 Marting Luther King Drive.
