A motion to remove Dr. AJ Hashmi from the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors died for lack of a second earlier tonight at a Paris City Council meeting.
New members of the 7-member Paris Economic Development Board of Directors are Josh Bray, Chase Coleman and Curtis Fendley. A member of Paris City Council will be named by PEDC members to serve as the seventh member. Newly. named members will join Hashmi, Mihir Pankaj and Shay Bills.
According to action by Paris City Council. See a complete list of board placements in the Tuesday print edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.