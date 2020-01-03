COOPER — An award-winning actress who portrays Biblical characters will be featured Jan. 18 at the Sulphur River Valley Women’s Conference at Cooper First Baptist Church, 500 E. Dallas Ave.
Sandra Wakefield of Fearless Heart Ministries returns to the conference for the second year, this time to portray the life of Queen Esther.
“We are very excited to have Sandra return after her portrayal last year of Mary of Bethany,” event spokesperson Ruth Crow said. “Her ability to bring the Bible to life is quite inspiring.
“As a survivor of cancer, divorce and betrayal, she not only is an amazing actress but also understands the heartache of tragic loss, and brings an inspiring message,” Crow added.
Wakefield recently portrayed “The Mother of Jesus” for the United Nations Ambassador Wives in New York City. Years ago, she also participated in the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in England.
Kris D. Murphy, a staff member at NorthPointe Church in Flower Mound will bring the morning message, and Shawna Spangler and Joannah Cowart will present special music along with their testimonies, Crow said.
“This conference gives women the opportunity to hear inspiring messages from God’s word and to make connections with other women,” Crow said. “There will be good food, beautiful decorations, door prizes, and much more.”
The conference fee of $10 includes a light breakfast and complete lunch. Tickets are available by texting “cooperfbc $10” to 73256 or from women of sponsoring churches in Lamar, Hopkins, Delta and Hunt counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.