Mr. Billy Wayne Tinnell, 59 years old, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 20, 2020 at his residence in Clarksville, Texas.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas. The Rev. Charles Dickson, eulogist. Interment will be at Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas. Viewing will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
