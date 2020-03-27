HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County residents will soon be under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “safer at home” declaration after its first case of Covid-19 was reported by the state’s health authority.
Choctaw Sheriff Terry Park on Friday warned residents via Facebook that his office had received word from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that the order would take effect in the county at midnight.
“You can drive. You can go to work without that letter thing. You can feed your cows all day long,” Park wrote. “It basically means close eatery’s to the public, but use the drive through or curb service. It only means no going to fitness centers or clubs or theaters. No roads are closing. There is no reason to panic. You can go to the store and buy groceries and gas.”
The state health department on Friday reported 322 confirmed cases with one case in Choctaw County, although officials say the actual number of infected persons is likely much higher. Park on Thursday said a Soper school official reported one of their students was tested in Texas and the result was positive for Covid-19. No further details about the case were released.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
