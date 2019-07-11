Dorothy Sessums, age 91, of Avery, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019; Clarksville Funeral Home.
James Henry Conrad died Wednesday, July 3, 2019; Peaceful Rest Funeral Home.
Darrel Pierce, 66, of Arthur City, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019; Roden Pryor Funeral Directors.
