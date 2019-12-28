The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for Choctaw County, including Hugo, Oklahoma, until 10 p.m.
The zone of this tornado watch stretches into East Arkansas.
Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.
