Georgia Lorene Heuser

Georgia Lorene “Mike” Heuser, 92, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.
Following a time of viewing at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Mrs. Heuser will be transferred to Minco, Oklahoma, where a graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Minco, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Heuser, the daughter of Ware and Gladys Krey Meegan, was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Minco, Oklahoma.
She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Elks Club.
On Oct. 19, 1946, she married Malcolm D. Heuser, building 52 years of family and memories before his death on Oct. 5, 1999.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Patricia Cox.
Survivors include two daughters, Marcia Hoge and husband, Jim, of Waco, Texas and Debbie Blasingame and husband, Paul, of North Little Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.
