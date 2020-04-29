Matthew RH Eaton, age 25, was born on Feb. 2, 1995, in Richardson,Texas, at Baylor Richardson.
He passed away at his home in Garland on April 25, 2020.
Matthew graduated High School at Penn Foster High School.
He had a smile that would light up the room and a sense of humor that was out of this world. Matthew always had a way to make you laugh with his shenanigans.
He leaves to cherish his memory, mother and father, Margaret and Jed Eaton; four sisters, Ashley Lopez, Jennifer Denny, Heather Bateman, Kristina Jonas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Matthew will truly be missed by all of us. Matthew you will always live in our hearts.
A private Inurnment will take place at a later date.
