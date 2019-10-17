Good morning, Red River Valley!

Thursday Night.jpg

It won't be as cool as this morning, but mostly clear conditions will result in lows ranging from the upper 40s East, to the lower 50s West. South-southeast winds 5-10 mph will prevail overnight with no rainfall expected.

We're going to start the day cool, around 46 degrees, as a high pressure system extends across the Southwest and into our area. Deep mid-level pressure is expected to drop from British Columbia into the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies today, which will push the current high pressure to our east. That will work to keep temperatures in the low 70s, as today's high is forecast at 72.

The good news is the incoming lower pressure won't have much in the way of moisture to work with, and so today will be mostly sunny with a gentle breeze from the northeast turning to become south southeast this afternoon. Tonight's low will drop again into the 40s to around 48.

That cooler northern air will help keep temperatures in check one more day Friday, which has a forecast high of 74 under sunny skies. Overnight Friday will be clear with a low of around 56. That's perfect camping weather for the weekend.

Sunday-Monday Storms.jpg

The next storm system to affect the region will arrive Sunday night. Rain chances are highest generally along and east of Interstate 35. Some severe weather may be possible but confidence in the severe weather threat is low to moderate at this time. Check back for updates. A cold front will sweep across the region with this storm system bringing cooler temperatures back to the region early next week.

Speaking of, Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 as moist, warm Gulf air returns to the region, but the overnight low will drop to 55 as winds turn to come from the north before morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 before rain chances return overnight. The chance of precipitation in this early forecast is 70%. 

To sum it up, expect a beautifully sunny, mild fall day. That should help you have a great Thursday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

