Good morning, Red River Valley!
With a surface low coming off the Rockies last night ushered in some gusty winds overnight, but they should die down to about 5 to 10 mph for the day while shifting to come from the west northwest. Despite a weak cold front expected to enter the region around midday, because of a lack of moisture and instability, we'll remain dry and cloud-free, the National Weather Service expects.
Today's high should reach about 64. Clear skies will continue tonight as the low falls to around 38. Monday will be sunny too, though a tad cooler at about 60 degrees thanks to the northeastern winds. Monday night will resemble tonight, though the low may dip a degree or two lower.
Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast as sunny days with highs around 57. Rain chances may return Wednesday night.
It's been a beautiful weekend, and that's going to continue into the first full work week of 2020. Have a great Sunday!
