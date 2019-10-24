Billy Paul Kerby, of Bogata, Texas passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 86 years of age. He was born on April 1, 1933, in Byers, Texas, the son of Lloyd and Katherine Marchant Tucker. Billy was a retired mechanic for Simpson Wholesale and Vending. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Billy was an avid dirt track racer and a watcher of NASCAR.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Doris J. Kerby, of Bogata, Texas; their daughters, Melissa Kerby and Teresa Williams and her husband, Robert, all of Bogata, Texas; grandchildren, Duree Crawford and her husband, Chance, Dara Roberson, of Winnsboro, Texas, and Dana Bailey and her husband, James, of Bogata, Texas; great-grandchildren, Braxton Cheney, Ella Rose Crawford, Caden Roberson, Ashlin Roberson, Morgan Roberson, Maddox Smith, Adaline Williams, Harrison Bailey; his sisters, Dorothy Jean Ray, of Canton, Texas, and Sandra Winn, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bobby Kerby.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday Oct. 25, 2019, at the pavilion, at Bogata Cemetery, in Bogata, Texas, under the direction of Wood Funeral Homes.
An online guest registry is available at Woodfuneralhomes.com.
