On Saturday, North Lamar powerlifters competed at the Sulphur Springs Invitational meet. In the first meet of the season, junior Emma Doyal qualified for region with a total of 915 pounds. Fairfield will host the regional meet on March 7.
Pantherettes who placed at the Sulphur Springs meet are second place Kamry Oliver, third place Mara Leonard and Ivie Allmon and fifth place Hannah Titlow. For the Panthers, Luke Elrod placed fifth.
