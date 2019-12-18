Aaron Parker Elementary hosted a science fair Friday for the fourth- and fifth-grade students on their campus. The projects were judged on creativity, scientific thought, thoroughness, skill and clarity.
Judges were Susan Huizinga and Callie Burris from Region 8. The top three from each grade will compete at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on Feb. 13.
Students who will compete at region from fourth grade are first place Kruz Chappel with "How Dirty Is It?," second place Abigail Johnson with "Pop Rot!,” third place Khyri Williams with "Heart Race!" and Honorable Mentions Harper Mitchell with "Cheap vs Expensive" and Elison Ando with "Phototropism: Growing Towards the Light."
Fifth-grade winners advancing are first place Genevieve Cainan with "What’s in a Singer’s Mouth?," second place Colton Cregg with "Us vs. Them Spitting Contest," third place Rainin Wilkins with "Magic Magnet" and Honorable Mentions Kyler Waldroup with "We Eat Nails for Breakfast!" and Alaycia Webster with "Let It Blow, Let It Blow, Let It Blow!"
