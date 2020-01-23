Audrey Lorene Smith, 93, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Smith, the daughter of Charley Sim Myers and Beulah Mae Carter Myers, was born on Dec. 4, 1926, in Webster Parish, Louisiana.
Her career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 23 years before her retirement.
On Nov. 9, 1945, she married Delbert Smith, building 55 years of family and memories before his death on July 14, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Wanda Smith and Sherley Wadford; an infant son, Bobby Dewayne Smith; five brothers, Howard Myers, J. C. Myers, Clyde Myers, Eldon Myers and Milburn Myers; a sister, Alva Thompson; and two grandchildren, Anita Offutt and Kathy Womack.
Survivors include two children, David Lee Smith and wife, Louise, of Woodland and Shelia Samis and husband, Lyman, of Paris; grandchildren, Melette Dalby, David Leonard Smith and wife, Clarissa, Delbert Offutt and wife, Amber, Maxwell Offutt, Tina Offutt, Jennifer Cato and husband, Jammie, Selena Saunders and husband, Josh, Leandrea Darnell and husband, Keith, Joanie Garess and husband, Daniel and Devin Carden; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cora Smith and husband, Carlton and Brenda Robinson and husband, Frank; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be James Smith, Ronnie Smith, Howard Myers, Andrew Dalby, Marcus Smith and Ryan Williams.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.