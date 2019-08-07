Good morning, Red River Valley!
Like yesterday, it's going to be a hot one. Today will be sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index value as high as 109.
The heat advisory has been extended for Fannin, Delta, Lamar and Red River counties until 7 p.m. Friday. Choctaw County's heat advisory is in effect today from 1 to 7 p.m.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Beat that heat today. Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if people and pets do not stay adequately cooled and hydrated, the National Weather Service said.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisory states.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Try to stay cool, and have a great Wednesday!
