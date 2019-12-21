COOPER — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Delta County and the Delta Soil and Water Conservation District will host their FY20 Local Working Group meeting Jan. 14, where the group will set local conservation priorities and discuss on-farm natural resource issues relevant to Delta County farmers and ranchers.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a barbecue catered lunch, and attendees will receive one continuing education unit from the Delta County AgriLife extension agent.
The agenda of the meeting is to update attendees on recent conservation efforts and to collect public input to help guide future conservation activities.
Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective farm bill investment can continue to benefit Delta County. Farmers, ranchers, conservationists and others interested in obtaining federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Delta County are invited to participate.
For more information, contact Kristi Oats, district conservationist, at 903-395-2036, ext. 3. For more information, visit the NRCS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.