Providence Baptist Church continues its study of Galatians this Sunday morning as Pastor Allan Hubbard explores the “beautiful music made by the law and the covenant gospel promise” in the 11 a.m. worship service. Then at 5:30 p.m. the video series and discussion of Francis Schaeffer’s “How Should We Then Live.” focuses on the Middle Ages.
Providence Baptist is three miles from the loop on FM 195 in Paris. Follow them on Facebook or contact the pastor: allan.hubbard.texas@gmail.com.
