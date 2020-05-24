MAY 21 to MAY 23
Paris Police Department
Desiree Ann Diggs, 36: Violation of parole.
Kerry Ray King, 39: Criminal trespass.
William Daniel Morgan, 29: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Mallory Danielle McDade, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, criminal trespass.
Dalton Lane Melvin, 22: Violation of parole, continuous violence against the family, assault/family/household membet impede breathing (two counts).
Ror Gene White, 70: Failure to comply with sexual offenders duty to register, life/annual.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Fredrick Antonio Fountain, 40: Assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Reno Police Department
Jeremy Joe Frye, 42: Reckless driving.
Department of Public Safety
Gavin Lee Jathan Watson, 18: Driving while intoxicated.
Craig Bonham Bailey, 53: Driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
