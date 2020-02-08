Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you liked Friday's weather but thought it should be a little bit warmer, today's your day. High pressure over the region and a change in winds to come from the southeast will work to foster a sunny, 60-degree day.
That southern air will be warmer, but it will also be wetter, and that will lead to some rain chances overnight. Patchy drizzle is forecast for after midnight as clouds continue to build. The clouds will insulate the region and will keep the low to around 47. It'll be gusty tonight with sustained wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
A 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms will hang over a cloudy Sunday. The high will get to about 65 degrees as winds continue to gust to about 20 mph. Rain chances bump up to about 80% as the low falls to 44 overnight Sunday. Winds will shift during the night to come from the north.
"A shallow cold front will be making its way across the region Sunday evening, supplying further forcing for ascent along the front. With instability in place, it is possible a storm or two may gain enough vertical speed to lead to small hail and gusty winds," National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez wrote in forecast discussion. "The severe weather threat, however, still appears limited at this time."
The front is expected to clear the region by around sunrise Monday. Scattered showers are forecast through much of the day on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely remain in the upper 40s in the north to the mid 50s in the south, according to Hernandez.
It's Saturday, sunny and warm. Make the best of it!
