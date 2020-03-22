Newcomer’s Club
The Paris Newcomer’s Club met March 12 at Paris Golf & Country Club. President Sue Ann Brown welcomed everyone and introduced Alice Voorhees’ daughter Kristen, visiting from Houston. Brown thanked Debbie Hanna for the table decorations
The blessing was given by Fern Walls. Mary Jo Newman introduced the speaker, Martha Garmon, who spoke on Alzheimer’s Disease, before taking questions from the audience.
Copies of the minutes and treasury report from the February meeting were placed on the tables and accepted, along with activity sheets.
Everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to Linda Lair and Brown and Garmon donated two of her books to the birthday raffle supervised by Dottie Schumacher.
The next meeting is set for April 9. The program will be on Tresor de Paris with Dave Wenzel and Lucy Funk.
Guests are welcome. Call 903-784-6374 for information or reservations.
