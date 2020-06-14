Over the past week, Lamar County residents have taken part in the nationwide protests seeking equality and racial justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd. That will continue this week, as another protest is scheduled.
A protest will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. Protestors will meet at the steps of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main Street.
Event organizer Brenda Cherry said the protest will be for racial justice, while also placing an emphasis on the removal of the Confederate monument from the Courthouse.
Cherry said she’s also looking to find speakers for the protest as well.
