Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, for Sue Kelley, of Powderly.
Sue was born on Sept. 15, 1953, in Monahans, to Wanda Tucker Nicholson and Alvin Nicholson. She passed away on Wednesday July 10, in Paris after a long battle.
Sue graduated from Monahans High School in 1972 and attended Odessa Business College. She married Tom Kelley in 1973 and was employed by the Monahans Police Department and Ward County Sheriff’s office for a number of years. Sue and Tom moved to New Mexico in 1982 and returned to Texas in January 2019.
She was Mom to one son, Martin Nickolas “Nick” Kelley and Ginger Kelley of Artesia, New Mexico, and Mimi to granddaughter, Karrington Kelley and grandsons, Rylee Kelley and Austin Kelley of Artesia. She is also survived by husband, Tom, of Powderly, sister, Reta Barnard, and husband, Roy, of Old Brookville, New York, and brother, Bill Nicholson, and wife, Linda, of Higgins; aunt, Mary Tucker of Powderly and uncle Billy Kee of Paris; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family viewing will be Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Arthur Nicholson.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home of Paris.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kelley family at fry-gibbs.com.
