Paris police detained a vehicle that was parked and occupied facing the wrong way in the 400 block of Graham Street at 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The investigation led to the arrest of the passenger, who police say had given a false name.
Vegas Raynard Cooper, 33, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with unlawful restraint of a person that was under 17 years of age and a second felony warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family.
Cooper later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on multiple bonds totaling $216,000, according to online records.
Police investigating suspected phone, money theft
Paris police responded to a theft that had occurred in the 500 block of DeShong Dr. at 8:32 a.m. Friday. It was reported that a known suspect had stolen the complainant’s cellphone and had later stolen more than $1,500 from the victim’s bank account.
The incident is under investigation.
Police: Sex offender was not at reported address
At 10:35 a.m. Friday, Paris police found that a known sex offender is not living where he reported to be in the 1000 block of Lamar Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 263 calls for service, and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
