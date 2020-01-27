The friends of Slade Baker are offering a scholarship to Lamar County residents interested in obtaining a State of Texas fire certification.
The $2,400 scholarship will be credited toward the fire certification class to begin fall 2020. The scholarship deadline is April 15. The scholarship will be awarded to any Lamar county resident planning to further their education in the fire service.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a recipient chosen by a review board. The selection will be based on public service, academic performance and a 500 word essay. Applicants must have plans to attend fire academy in fall 2020, and be a graduate of any Lamar County school.
For any additional information, applicants can contact Austin Sugg at 903-249-8970. The scholarship application can be printed online at https://tinyurl.com/SladeBaker2020.
