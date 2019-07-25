Fire and Rescue

JULY 24 to JULY 25
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:25 to 10:41 a.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
11:52 a.m. to 12:03 p.m., 335 3rd St. W.
1:22 to 1:43 p.m., 408 E. Provine St.
2:47 to 3:16 p.m., 2250 Graham St.
3:07 to 3:21 p.m., 3555 Ruby Way.
4:26 to 4:39 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
5:41 to 6:22 p.m., 2507 Hubbard St.
5:51 to 6:07 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
7:38 to 7:43 p.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
8:38 to 9:07 p.m., 2420 Ridgeview Road.
10:54 to 11:15 p.m., 24th St, NE.
10:54 to 11:06 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:17 to 12:26 a.m., 1625 Maple St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
2:09 to 2:30 p.m., N. Collegiate Drive/E.Cherry Street.
Haz-Mat Incident
2:45 to 3:10 p.m., 2475 N. Main St.
6:07 to 7:18 p.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
