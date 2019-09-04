RENO — The Reno Parks and Trails Committee has set the date for its annual Haunted Trail, and volunteers are needed to make the seasonal attraction as spooky as possible.
The haunted trail will be Oct. 4 and 5, from 7 to 11 p.m. each night. Admittance is $10 per person.
The trail will run from Key West to Airport Road along the city trail, which is a little over a mile, committee member Cheylanne Thomas said. However, visitors are to park and get their tickets at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., and then will be taken to the trail.
Thomas encouraged people to volunteer to act as scarers along the trail. To volunteer, call City Hall and speak to city secretary Tricia Smith at 903-785-0722.
“We desperately need volunteers,” Thomas said. “Some people do really elaborate things like turn their section of the trail into a maze or things like that, but you don’t have to do anything like that. Just jumping out from behind a tree can sometimes scare people the worst because you’re not expecting it.”
Committee member Keli Pressley said volunteers are not just needed to scare participants, but for a wide range of duties. Volunteers will also be needed to work admissions, to take people from City Hall to the trail, to be at the end of the trail and more, she said.
“If you want to help, we can find something for you to dco,” Pressley said.
Pressley said parents should be aware the trail might not be suitable for young children.
“It varies from kid to kid, so it’s up to the parent to know what they’re kid can handle,” she said. “Last year we had a 6-year-old do the trail like a champ, but other kids can’t do it.”
Smith said there’s no deadline to reserve a spot along the trail, but advised the earlier someone registers, the better.
