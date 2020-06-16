Tuesday.jpg
The steady influx of Gulf moisture will enhance rain chances on Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be in East Texas. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 90s again on Tuesday.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

With the surface high pressure that's dominated the weather the past few days weakening, which has allowed Gulf moisture to stream back into the region, chances for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm have grown. Today now carries a 30% chance for scattered storms as the high returns to 90 degrees. The chance rises to 40% during the evening which will be mostly cloudy before becoming clear as the low falls to 70.

Nothing but sun returns to the forecast for Wednesday on. Wednesday's high will be 90 degrees, followed by an overnight low of 70. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all have forecast highs of 93 degrees with lows near 71.

Have a great Tuesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.