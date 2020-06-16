Good morning, Red River Valley!
With the surface high pressure that's dominated the weather the past few days weakening, which has allowed Gulf moisture to stream back into the region, chances for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm have grown. Today now carries a 30% chance for scattered storms as the high returns to 90 degrees. The chance rises to 40% during the evening which will be mostly cloudy before becoming clear as the low falls to 70.
Nothing but sun returns to the forecast for Wednesday on. Wednesday's high will be 90 degrees, followed by an overnight low of 70. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all have forecast highs of 93 degrees with lows near 71.
Have a great Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.