PISD approves employee pay during closure
Paris ISD trustees on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to pay district employees in the event of an extended school closure due to the coronavirus.
Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said the money to pay the employees was in the budget but because they are paid hourly, it took school board action to pay them in the event that schools are closed longer.
In separate calls with superintendents and lawmakers Sunday, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said decisions on extended school closures would be left up to locals. Gov. Greg Abbott also said he would ask the federal government to waive federal testing requirements, which apply to all states.
During a Monday evening forum with local government and health care officials, Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire and North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said they would meet with Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones and Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard on Tuesday to determine the next steps for Lamar County schools.
