Readers: In preparation of Tuesday’s election, in place of an editorial today, we once again present the 10 propositions to be voted on.
Proposition 1 concerns possibly permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.
Proposition 2 would provide for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board.
Proposition 3 would authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Proposition 4 would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.
Proposition 5 would dedicate the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission, which would then be used to protect the state’s natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Proposition 6 would increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
Proposition 7 would allow increased distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 would create a flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
Proposition 9 would exempt precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in Texas from ad valorem taxation.
Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.