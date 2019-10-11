Bulletin Board

TODAY
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 6:30 p.m., dinner, followed by stated meeting; 3159 S. Church St.
SATURDAY
North Lamar FFA Family & Friends Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. start time, 4 man scramble, $400 per team, Call 903-715-4853 for information.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hugo Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Herotage Way ( Bypass 7- East), Hugo, speakers, Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha and Bruce McIntyre, everyone welcome, refreshments served, call 580-742-1983.
National Fossil Day: 1 to 3 p.m., Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center, 1115 Bonham St., fossil expert, fossil find and keep, crafts and children’s educational programs, refreshments served, admission free.
Helpful Honda Pop-Up Complimentary Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. noon, Market Square, 310 1st St. SW, first come, first served.
Bagwell Community Center Chili and Stew Supper: 5:30 p.m., at the Bagwell Community Center, all you can eat chili, stew, cornbread, crackers, tea and dessert, $7 adults and children under five eat free; cake walk, 25 cents a square to walk; proceeds benefit upkeep of the center.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
Red River County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Red River County Chamber of Commerce meeting room, speaker Marvin Gorely of Paris, on gathering history about county post offices, everyone invited..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.