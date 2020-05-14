While they could not be honored with an in-person ceremony due to Covid-19 closures, the writing talent of Paris Junior College students is still receiving recognition.
PJC English instructors Carey Gable, Dr. Marian Ellis and Dr. Jennifer Collar organized the creative writing contest, selected judges, and recently notified winners.
Winners by category include:
Short Story Essay
First place: “The End,” by Katrina Hellman, Paris campus; Second place: “Galaxy Girl,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; and Third place: “Quiet Hell,” by Drew Edwards, Paris campus. This category was judged by Kelli Ebel; S.T.E.A.M. educator, former instructor of Spanish (Paris Junior College), ESL and French (North Africa).
Argumentative/Informative Essay
First place: “Beowulf: The Ultimate Marketing Tool,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; and second place: “Elysian and Culture,” by Davis Benavides, Paris campus. This category was judged by Joan Mathis; Paris Junior College English instructor and Writing Center Coordinator (retired), Master Teacher, and 2011 Minnie Stevens Piper Professor Aware recipient.
Narrative Essay
First place: “The Blank Page,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; Second place: “The Christian Walk in the Mountains,” by Shealyn Dial, Paris campus; Third place: “Waiting Eternally,” by Zaniyah Adamson, Paris campus; and Honorable Mention: "Shades of Blue," by Rowan Burns, Paris campus. This category was judged by Ruth Evans: University of North Texas - Communications and Marketing (retired); former PJC Adult Education instructor and Writing Center tutor.
Research Essay with Documentation
First place: “Socioeconomic Implications of Various World Religions,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; Second place: “Suicide: Cause and Effect,” by Brandon McCormick, Paris campus; Third place: “Other States of Matter,” by Christian Ledesma, Paris campus. This category was judged by Matthew R. Holz, J.D., who currently works as an associate at Smith and Smith Law Firm in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Poetry
First place: “Love without sight,” by Brandon McCormick; Second Place: “Silent,” by Drew Edwards, Paris campus; Third place: “Lost and Found,” by Jimmie Avenger, Paris campus; Honorable Mention: “Disquieted Slumber,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus. This category was judged by Roxann Hadley, former PJC Developmental Reading & Writing Instructor and Adult Education Distance Learning Coordinator, and current Assistant Director of the Paris Pregnancy Care Center.
Swingers of Birches, the anthology of first prize-winning entries published by the Communications and Fine Arts Division, will be printed at a later date. To reserve a copy, email Dr. Ellis at mellis@parisjc.edu.
