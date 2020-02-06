Albert Jaquez, 48, of Paris, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, in Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1971, in New Mexico.
He was a former cook at McKee’s and was employed as a cook at Chili’s. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Albert is survived by his wife, Deanna Burns Jaquez; children, Geni Lester and spouse, Casey Greenhaw, of Paris and Danny Burns Jr. and girlfriend, Payten Ryan, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Seth Oster, Brandon Greenhaw, Elijah Brown, Danny Burns III and Abaigail Burns.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
