EDITOR'S NOTE: This editorial has been corrected to state guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, not beyond a shadow of a doubt.
_____
When Gov. Greg Abbott put his signature on House Bill 1325, the bill legalizing hemp and hemp-like products, one problem was fixed and another was created. The bill changed the state’s definition of marijuana, and whereas crime labs could simply check for the presence of cannabinoids to label a substance as marijuana, now they cannot. The conundrum has prosecutors across the state dropping low-level marijuana cases.
Under the new state law, only cannabis containing more than 0.3% THC is defined as marijuana. Anything less than that is hemp.
“Most crime labs in Texas, including the 13 run by the Texas Department of Public Safety, can’t measure the quantity of THC, making law enforcement unable to distinguish between hemp and marijuana, especially when it comes to things like gummies and oils,” The Texas Tribune reported.
Why does it matter? Because any substance police suspect is marijuana is sent to a crime lab to confirm. After all, the American justice system is based on the belief that you are innocent until proven guilty, and that guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. So when police make an arrest and tell the media they found the person with marijuana, what they mean to say is they found the person with suspected marijuana.
Now, the state is tasked with updating its ability to test for cannabis. In the meantime, any low-level marijuana cases are likely to be appealed and sentences could be turned over because the state can’t prove the substance is marijuana.
Prosecutors are right not to waste state resources and time on cases that can’t be proven. However, if Texas intends to keep marijuana on its list of illicit drugs, crime labs will need updated and lawmakers will need to provide that funding.
Update the crime labs or legalize marijuana? Now’s the time to let your representative know where you stand.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.