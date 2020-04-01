Paris police responded to a theft in the 1400 block of Clarksville Street at 10:44 a.m Tuesday. It was reported that the suspect had stolen several pieces of jewelry and was still in the store.
Officers detained and later arrested 41-year-old Gary James Cook, of Antlers, Okla. Cook was found to be in possession of over $5,000 worth of jewelry that police say he had concealed in his pockets.
Cook was arrested and placed in jail, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person Tuesday.
