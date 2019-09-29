The Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Detachment of the Marine Corps League will sponsor the 244th birthday ball of the U.S. Marine Corps on Nov. 8 at Paris Golf & Country Club.
Tickets are $30 per person/$60 per couple. A social and cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m.
The traditional ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., followed by dinner. The public is invited, especially military past and present.
Formal dress black tie/uniform is prescribed.
The guest speaker will be Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell.
For information, contact Robert Ogg at 903-652-5601.
