Marilyn Lumpkins was born on Aug. 27, 1940 to the late Leslie Lyle and Beulah Rose in Clarksville, Texas.
She passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence in Natchitoches with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bob Lumpkins; and daughter, Mary Leslie Lumpkins.
She earned her Masters of Education degree at Northwestern State University and taught fourth grade in Natchitoches for many years. She was an active member and served on many committees at First Presbyterian Church of Natchitoches.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Guthrie and her husband, Joe; grandchildren, Brandon McCauslin and Linsey Guthrie; sisters, Janet Hobbs and her husband, George and Mary Alice Steward and her husband, Jerry; nephew, Brett Steward; nieces, Roseanne Miller and Susan Templeton.
A service to honor her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home, of Natchitoches with the Rev. Sara Anne Berger officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis on May 29. A service will be held on Saturday May 30 at 12 p.m. at New Shamrock Presbyterian Church, 597 Co Rd 2123, Clarksville, TX 75426 and interment will follow at New Shamrock Church Cemetery. Local arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 114 Bienville Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457 or to New Shamrock Cemetery Association c/o Mary Alice Steward, 628 CR 2123, Clarksville, TX 75426.
