Waylan Kyle Wolfe, age 48, born on Sept. 17, 1970, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Medical City Plano.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Texas remains one of the few states that maintains a system of partisan judicial selection. A tweet by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year signaled his willingness to support "an independent judiciary free from politics." Although Republicans continue to dominate the state's judiciary, Democrats in the last election picked up seats on appeals courts where they previously had none. Any reform must win the approval of both parties as a two-thirds majority in each chamber is required for the constitutional amendment needed to change the system. Should Texas judicial elections be nonpartisan?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.