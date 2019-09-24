Clifton Wayne Hurley, 88, beloved husband of Doris Ann Hurley, was called to his eternal resting place on Sept. 21, 2019.
He entered this world on July 3, 1931, in Stephenville, Texas, born to Jesse Claude Hurley and Ada Beatrice Brooks Hurley.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Blynda Sims and husband, Doug, of Paris; daughter-in-law, Rita Hurley, of Keller, Texas; three grandchildren, Erin Rowan and husband, Matt, of Dayton, Ohio, Lindsey Reiling and husband, Mike, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Jordan Sims and wife, Katie, of North Richland Hills; as well as four great-grandchildren, Callie Rowan, Hailey Rowan, Austin Rowan and Winston James Sims; one brother, Lorand Hurley and wife, Lucille; and one sister-in-law, Faye Hurley.
He was preceded in death by his son, Clifton Wayne Hurley Jr.; and two brothers, Claude and Happy.
Clifton served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, where he worked on the B36 Bomber. He was attending a reunion of the Sixth Bomb Wing in Roswell at the time of his death.
Wayne loved aviation and owned a 1946 Stinson Voyager tail dragger that he restored along with his brothers, as well as a Cessna Cardinal.
After retiring from Caterair International, he moved to Salida, Colorado in 1995. While in Colorado, Wayne and Ann, as they are known to family and friends, found a new love in snowmobiling and four-wheeling.
They were charter members of Lakeland Baptist Church in Lewisville from 1959 until they moved to Salida, Colorado. They were active members of Temple Baptist Church in Salida and later Cornerstone Church in Paris, Texas, where they moved to in 2013 to be closer to family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4801 Pine Mill Road, Paris, TX, with the Rev. Tony VanDerWilt and Dr. Ben Smith officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Casket bearers will be, Matt Rowan, Jordan Sims, Mike Reiling, James Hooten, David Merritt and Dennis Risinger.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
