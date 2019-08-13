Paris police said they arrested Zenobia Lynn Helsel, 49, Jacob Dean Helsel, 26, and Tasha Nicole Helsel, 33, all of Paris, on felony warrants for abandoning and endangering a child by criminal negligence at 4:12 p.m. Monday.
Police said the warrants were a result of a May case, when the three people were arrested on drug-related charges and officers found a small child living at their residence. According to the Child Protective Services case, the child was exposed to suspected drugs in the residence.
All three were later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where they remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Man arrested for aggravated assault
A 40-year-old man is detained this morning on $15,000 bond after Paris police said they responded to an aggravated assault in the 400 block of East Provine Street at 7:27 a.m. Monday.
The complainant said he asked his nephew, Tywan De’Kesh Dawson, to leave the house they shared due to erratic behavior. The complainant said Dawson came after him with a knife, and the complainant was cut on his finger while protecting himself.
Police said Dawson was located in the 500 block of Tudor Street, arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The complainant refused medical treatment.
Dawson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, according to online records.
Police arrest man for probation violation
Paris police said they arrested 31-year-old Joshua Brett Galyon, of Paris, in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 10:50 a.m. Monday on a Lamar County probation violation warrant. The warrant was for motion to adjudicate probation for controlled substance possession.
Galyon was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers said they arrested 32-year-old Redarius Antwone Cooper on Monday during their investigation into a gunshot and after they found multiple felony convictions on his record.
Police said they heard a gunshot in the area of the 600 block of 13th Street SE at 10:05 p.m. Monday. Officers said they found Cooper walking in the street, carrying a pistol, and detained him.
Police said they found out Cooper shot the pistol just before the officers arrived, and found Cooper had multiple felony convictions on his criminal history. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
He is awaiting transfer to Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate George Wright Homes aggravated assault call
Police said they responded to the George Wright Homes area Monday after receiving reports that a Hispanic man had been assaulted by another man with a BB gun.
The complainant said he was in an argument with the suspect when the suspect shot him in the face with a BB gun and then struck him with it several times. The complainant was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center emergency room for treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris woman arrested for controlled substance possession
Officers said Markecia Keysha Hooker, 27, of Paris, was arrested in the 800 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police said Hooker was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation and officers found she had a hypodermic syringe with suspected methamphetamine in it.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 107 calls for service and arrested 13 people Monday.
