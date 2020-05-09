Ruthie Fern Powell. 85, of Paris, passed away Friday, May 7, 2020.
A private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery.
She was born in Post Oak, Texas, on July 22, 1934, to Floyd Nolan and Rose Sutton Ramsey. She married L.A. Powell on Dec. 4, 1952. Fern loved to garden and collect different plants. Her yard and pets were her happy place.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruthie Powell Jensen, and Jo Lee Powell Ingram and husband, William; grandchildren, Jessica Ingram Marcisz and husband, Kaz, and Kelsey Ingram Burcombe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L.A. Powell in 1986; son, Lee Alvis Powell, in 1985 and her sister, Louise Virginia Rhodes.
The family requests that memorials be made to “Save Them All” at http://bestfriends.org/about-best-friends/our-mission/save-them-all.
Online condolences may be sent to the Powell family at fry-gibbs.com.
