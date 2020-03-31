Paris Police
MARCH 30 to MARCH 31

Paris Police Department

Charles Lee Dillard Jr., 53: Unlawful possession of a firearm involving family/household.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Estelle Patt, 41: Abandon/endanger a child⁄criminal negligence, aggravated assault date/family/household member

with weapon.

Paul Timothy Hiser, 60: indecency with a child/sexual contact.

