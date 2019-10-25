The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are changing colors and Halloween costumes are on display in shops throughout town. Fall is here. And the season will be celebrated Saturday at the annual Festival of Pumpkins.
The festival will take place at Bywaters Park, 301 S Main St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day kicks off with pumpkin decorating from 9 to 10 a.m. and a 5K Monster dash at 9:30 a.m., starting on Sherman Street.
Also beginning at 9 a.m. will be registration for the costume contests, which will be divided into age groups. Ages 0-3 will compete at 11:30 a.m., ages 4-7 will go at 12:15 p.m. and ages 8-12 will compete at 1 p.m. Registration for each age group ends 10 minutes before the contest.
At 10 a.m., registration will begin for the Lamar County Humane Association’s pet costume contest and the pet-owner look-alike contest. Judging begins at 10:45.
There will be a variety of live performances and entertainment throughout the day, including a performance by Britney’s Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, Mixed Society, Alyson Hearn and Co. and more.
The day will also feature several games and attractions for children, including bounce houses, a bungee jump, train rides and more.
