JULY 11 to JULY 12
Paris Police Department
Jeri Dyan Stowell, 49: Forgery of a financial instrument/elderly (three counts).
DeCarlos Devance Williams, 29: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, 2 to 4 ounces.
Christopher Wade Atteberry, 48: Violation of parole.
Dana Samwell Carmichael, 38: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David Edgar Robertson, 29: Bond surrender/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Dennis Ballard Rund Coleman, 21: Bench warrant/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone (two counts), bench warrant/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Curtis Lee Webster, 42: County court commit/resisting arrest/detention/transport.
Constable Precinct 5
Patrick Joseph Moore, 48: Violation of parole.
Department of Public Safety
Oscar Martinez Espinoza, 59: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
