A patient at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview has been treated for the coronavirus. The patient had traveled domestically and is now recovering at home in isolation.
“We want to be perfectly clear — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd remains a safe place for all to receive quality care,” read a press release from hospital administrators. “While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — all of our associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients, our associates and this community.”
