DEC.16 to DEC. 17
First Responder-Paris
8:45 to 8:57 a.m., 60 W. WashingtonSt.
9:37 to 9:59 a.m., 2885 Stilhouse Road.
11:13 to 11:42 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
12:02 to 12:17 p.m., 3120 NE Loop 286.
12:59 to 1:19 p.m., 641 17th St. NE.
3:28 to 4:05 p.m., 2815 Kessler Drive.
5:39 to 5:48 p.m., 326 GWH/PHA.
8:34 to 9:05 p.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
9:18 to 9:58 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:11 p.m. to 12:13 a.m., 2705 Hubbard St.
12:43 ro 1:04 a.m., 235 27th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
11:51 a.m. to 12:12 p.m., 3200 Lamar Ave.
5:32to 6:11 p.m., 5300 Clarksville St.
Public Service
8:32 to 8:53 a.m., 1040 N. Collegiate Drive.
1:07 to 1:31 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
8:56 to 9:25 p.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.