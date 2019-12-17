BONHAM — Christmas came early this year for K9 officer Munroe at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.
Munroe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Munroe’s vest is sponsored by William Santacruz of Waynesburg, Ohio. It will be embroidered with the slogan “Born to love — trained to serve — loyal always.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks, according to the organization’s press release.
“We’re extremely excited about the donation,” said Lt. Frank Deater with Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s beneficial for us, it’s beneficial for the dog. If there’s anything we can do to protect our officers, including our K9 officer, we want to do it.”
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Established in 2009, its mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The nonprofit has provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ-certified protective vests in all 50 states through private and corporate donations. The total value of these vests is $6.9 million dollars, according to the press release.
One protective vest for a law enforcement K9 costs $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds.
The donation program is open to certified dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies that are at least 20 months of age. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.
